Police searching for dogs involved in attack on two other leashed dogs Friday morning in Middletown

Police say 3 pitbull or pitbull-mixed dogs that were running loose attacked two dogs that were leashed, injuring both. One of the dogs is not expected to survive.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown are searching for a group of large dogs that were responsible for an attack on two smaller dogs Friday morning in the area of Spruce and East High streets.

The alleged attack occurred around 7:20 a.m., according to Middletown Police. It involved three large pitbull or pitbull mix dogs, who attacked two smaller dogs that were leashed, police say.

Both of the dogs that were attacked were injured, and one is not expected to survive, according to police.

The attacking dogs were running loose at the time, with no owner in sight, police claim. One of the dogs, which is gray in color, was caught and turned over to responding officers, according to police.

The other two dogs are believed to still be running at large, police say.

The dog in custody has no identifying tags, nor was it microchipped, according to police.

Police advise anyone who comes in contact with the remaining two dogs to exercise caution, avoid approaching them, and contact 911 immediately.