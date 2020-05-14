x
Police asking for help locating dog involved in dog attack

The dog is described as being gray-colored, short and stocky build, without a collar.
LITITZ, Pa. — Lititz Borough Police are asking for the public's help to locate a dog that attacked and bit a dog being walked yesterday afternoon.

Police say the attack happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street.

A woman reported she was walking her dog when a gray-colored dog ran across from Main Street and attacked her dog leaving him injured.

After the attack, the dog ran eastbound on East Main Street, it is believed the dog lives near that area.

The woman described the attacking dog as a gray-colored dog, short and stocky, without a collar. 

Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact the LBPD at (717) 626-6363.

