Woman suffers severe injury after dog attacks and bites her face in Franklin County

Police are seeking information about the unknown dog in the attack.

A Fayetteville woman was taken to the hospital on Monday night after she was attacked and bitten in the face by an unknown dog, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched to the Rite Spot Motel on Lincoln Way East in Greene Township for a reported dog attack on October 5 around 9:10 p.m.

The 41-year-old victim was approached by a dog and bitten in the face, causing severe injury, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

After the attack, the dog ran off in an unknown direction.

Police said the origin and breed of the dog are unknown but it is described as weighing about 40 pounds.