Franklin County

State Police searching for Maryland woman last seen in Franklin County

Police believe Rosa Patterson may be at special risk of harm or injury. She was last seen on West Main Street in Waynesboro, Franklin County.
Credit: PA State Police
Rosa Patterson

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are working with the Prince Georges County Police Department to locate a missing woman.

Police believe Rosa Patterson may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. She was last seen yesterday at 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Waynesboro, Franklin County.

She is driving a 2012 silver Mercedes, with a Maryland license plate that reads 1EDB75, officers said.

Anyone with information or who sees Patterson is asked to call 911 or the Prince Georges County Police Department at 301-352-1200.

