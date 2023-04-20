State Police searching for Maryland woman last seen in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are working with the Prince Georges County Police Department to locate a missing woman.
Police believe Rosa Patterson may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. She was last seen yesterday at 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Waynesboro, Franklin County.
She is driving a 2012 silver Mercedes, with a Maryland license plate that reads 1EDB75, officers said.
Anyone with information or who sees Patterson is asked to call 911 or the Prince Georges County Police Department at 301-352-1200.