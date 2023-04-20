Multiple people injured in Lancaster shooting

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, but the coroner was not called to the incident, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting in Lancaster on Wednesday night left multiple people injured, officials said.

According to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, the incident occurred just after 11:05 p.m. on April 19 in the 700 block of 4th Street.

While multiple people were injured, the coroner was not called, authorities said.

It is unclear at this time exactly how many victims were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Police have not yet revealed what prompted the shooting or if they arrested a suspect.