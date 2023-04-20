Pennsylvania Representative crashes car; alcohol suspected

State Police say alcohol was a factor in Rep. Torren Ecker's crash. Only Ecker was involved; no one was injured.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Alcohol was involved in State Representative Torren Ecker's single-vehicle crash, State Police said.

The Republican represents the 193rd Legislative District, which covers parts of Adams and Cumberland counties.

According to troopers, Ecker crashed on Carlisle Pike just after 11:45 p.m. on April 18 when he drifted off the roadway and hit a guide rail.

Only Ecker's car was involved in the crash and he did not report any injuries, police said.

In a statement, Ecker apologized for his actions:

“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.

“I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.