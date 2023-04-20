x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pennsylvania Representative crashes car; alcohol suspected

State Police say alcohol was a factor in Rep. Torren Ecker's crash. Only Ecker was involved; no one was injured.
Credit: AP
State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-Adams, listens to testimony during the Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order hearing in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Alcohol was involved in State Representative Torren Ecker's single-vehicle crash, State Police said.

The Republican represents the 193rd Legislative District, which covers parts of Adams and Cumberland counties.

According to troopers, Ecker crashed on Carlisle Pike just after 11:45 p.m. on April 18 when he drifted off the roadway and hit a guide rail.

Only Ecker's car was involved in the crash and he did not report any injuries, police said.

In a statement, Ecker apologized for his actions:

“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.

“I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.

“As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Millersville University student-athletes make 8-year-old's dream come true

Before You Leave, Check This Out