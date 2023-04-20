Carlisle man sentenced for delivering drugs laced with fentanyl that killed 4

Baishi Bailey delivered fentanyl-laced drugs to four people who later died of overdoses in 2020.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office yesterday sentenced a drug dealer to eight to 24 years in prison for his role in four people's deaths.

Baishi Bailey, of Carlisle, delivered fentanyl-laced drugs to four people who later died of overdoses in 2020, officials said.

Josh Cuff, Duane McNeal, Jackie Berrier and Kristine Bailey all died of acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity after Baishi Bailey delivered them fatal doses of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl between Dec. 18 and 26, 2020.

Bailey was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022 and pleaded guilty to four counts of drug delivery resulting in death on April 19. His trial had been scheduled to start on April 24.