Police searching for Waynesboro man charged in April 25 stabbing

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a man accused of attempted homicide in a stabbing.
26-year-old Denzel Elijah Lamar, of Waynesboro, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing that occurred April 25 in the borough, according to Waynesboro Police.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, according to police.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lamar is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.