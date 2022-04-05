x
Franklin County

Police searching for Waynesboro man charged in April 25 stabbing

Denzel Lamar, 26, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing on Hamilton Ave., police say.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a man accused of attempted homicide in a stabbing.

26-year-old Denzel Elijah Lamar, of Waynesboro, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing that occurred April 25 in the borough, according to Waynesboro Police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lamar is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.

