Police: man wanted for attempted homicide in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted homicide after an incident early on Saturday.

Josef Ellsworth Gaines, 19, is facing one charge for criminal attempt homicide and another for aggravated assault, after a stabbing that happened on the 200 block of South Third Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police did not provide any victim information.

This is being called an isolated incident and police say the public is not in danger.