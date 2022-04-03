Police: man wanted for attempted homicide in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a man wanted for attempted homicide after an incident early on Saturday.
Josef Ellsworth Gaines, 19, is facing one charge for criminal attempt homicide and another for aggravated assault, after a stabbing that happened on the 200 block of South Third Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police did not provide any victim information.
This is being called an isolated incident and police say the public is not in danger.
Anyone with any information regarding Gaines' whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.