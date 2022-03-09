Police arrest suspect in Lancaster County stabbing

Kaleb Carroll, 21, was charged after police received multiple tips from the public and several witnesses at a party where the alleged stabbing occurred on Feb. 26.

AKRON, Pa. — Police arrested a suspect in a February stabbing that left one person injured in Lancaster County.

21-year-old Kaleb Carroll of Conestoga Township is accused of stabbing a man at a house party in Akron Borough in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, according to West Earl Township Police.

He was identified with assistance from the public and multiple witnesses at the party, police say.

Surveillance images showed a person matching the description of the suspect purchasing alcohol from a Sheetz store in Ephrata after the alleged stabbing occurred. Tips from the public also led to Carroll's arrest, according to police.

Carroll is accused of stabbing a man in the left leg at the party.

Witnesses flagged down two West Earl Township Police officers who were investigating a suspicious vehicle nearby, and the officers quickly applied a tourniquet to control the victim's bleeding, police say.

The victim was then transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Carroll was arrested on Wednesday, March 9. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Following his arraignment, he posted a bail of $50,000 through a bondsman and was released, police say.