State Police are investigating an attempted homicide at Dairy Queen in Mifflin County

MOUNT UNION, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown are investigating an attempted criminal homicide at a Dairy Queen in Mifflin County.
Officials say the suspect and a victim "engaged in a dispute" at the restaurant on US-22 in Mount Union, Wayne Township just after noon on March 3.
That victim was injured by a knife and was taken to the hospital, along with a second victim who was hit by the suspect in a car outside of the Dairy Queen.
The suspect is currently in State Police custody as an investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet identified the suspect.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available.