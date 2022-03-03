x
State Police are investigating an attempted homicide at Dairy Queen in Mifflin County

The suspect injured two victims at the restaurant on Thursday, police say.
MOUNT UNION, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown are investigating an attempted criminal homicide at a Dairy Queen in Mifflin County. 

Officials say the suspect and a victim "engaged in a dispute" at the restaurant on US-22 in Mount Union, Wayne Township just after noon on March 3. 

That victim was injured by a knife and was taken to the hospital, along with a second victim who was hit by the suspect in a car outside of the Dairy Queen.

The suspect is currently in State Police custody as an investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

