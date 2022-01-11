Franklin County man dies of injuries sustained in crash three days earlier

Samuel Benshoff, 19, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash reportedly caused by icy conditions last Friday, and died Monday night at York Hospital.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A 19-year-old Franklin County man died of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash three days earlier, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Samuel Benshoff, of Waynesboro, succumbed to his injuries Monday night at WellSpan York Hospital, according to York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay.

He was involved in a crash three days earlier in Washington Township, Franklin County, Gay said.

According to police, Benshoff was driving west on Washington Township Boulevard near Country Club Road at about 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 7 when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck another vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane.

The road conditions were icy at the time of the crash, police said, and Benshoff's vehicle reportedly slid into the opposing lane.

Benshoff was trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash, and was transported to York Hospital for treatment. He died of injuries sustained in the crash on Monday night, according to Gay.

Gay's office determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and ruled the manner of death accidental.

No autopsy has been scheduled. A routine toxicology screen was obtained at the hospital, according to Gay.