x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lanes cleared after crash on Route 283 West in Lancaster County

Lanes are now clear on Route 283 West between Route 722 (Landisville) and Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim), after a crash this morning.
Credit: 511pa.com
511pa traffic camera image

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The crash has now been cleared.

Previously

A vehicle crash on Route 283 West has closed several lanes in Lancaster County, PennDOT said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between Route 722 (Landisville) and Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim). All lanes were closed, according to 511PA.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries associated with the crash.

FOX43 will have more details as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Black ice causes several crashes in the Lancaster County area