Lanes cleared after crash on Route 283 West in Lancaster County

Lanes are now clear on Route 283 West between Route 722 (Landisville) and Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim), after a crash this morning.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The crash has now been cleared.

Previously

A vehicle crash on Route 283 West has closed several lanes in Lancaster County, PennDOT said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between Route 722 (Landisville) and Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim). All lanes were closed, according to 511PA.

UPDATE: Crash on PA 283 westbound at Spooky Nook Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 5, 2022

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries associated with the crash.