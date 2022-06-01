x
Chambersburg man dead following crash in Franklin County

Bruce Morton, 84, died on Jan. 5 from a crash that occurred on Route 4015 on North Franklin Street in Hamilton Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police have confirmed Bruce Morton, 84, of Chambersburg, died yesterday following a crash on Route 4015 in Franklin County.

Police were dispatched to the scene at North Franklin Street in Hamilton Township on Jan. 5 around 3:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Morton was driving a Ford Explorer and traveling West on West Commerce Street when a International Harvester struck his vehicle, according to state police.

Franklin County Coroner, Jeff Conner, confirmed Morton died from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the International Harvester was uninjured and sustained minor damage to their vehicle. 

