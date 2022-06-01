Chambersburg man dead following crash in Franklin County

Bruce Morton, 84, died on Jan. 5 from a crash that occurred on Route 4015 on North Franklin Street in Hamilton Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police have confirmed Bruce Morton, 84, of Chambersburg, died yesterday following a crash on Route 4015 in Franklin County.

Police were dispatched to the scene at North Franklin Street in Hamilton Township on Jan. 5 around 3:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Morton was driving a Ford Explorer and traveling West on West Commerce Street when a International Harvester struck his vehicle, according to state police.

Franklin County Coroner, Jeff Conner, confirmed Morton died from blunt force trauma.