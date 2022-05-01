Woman injured in crash during police chase on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Police say the woman was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Philadelphia. She crashed while allegedly attempting to elude police in Dauphin County this morning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash during a police pursuit Wednesday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Dauphin County, a State Police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Jan. 5 when troopers responding to the report of a vehicle driving recklessly encountered the suspect vehicle at the Lawn Service Plaza on the Turnpike in Conewago Township.

Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia. When they attempted to contact the vehicle's driver to take her into custody, she ignored police commands, backed her vehicle into a police cruiser, and fled the scene, traveling west, police say.

Other police vehicles followed the suspect vehicle, which eventually left the road and crashed near Mile Marker 256.9, police say.

The driver was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police believe the woman's injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

The investigation of the incident continues.