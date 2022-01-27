Firefighter left with minor injuries following incident in Franklin County house fire

Crews were dispatched to the house fire at 12040 Sandy Mount Road in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through a staircase at a house his company was responding to on Thursday.

According to a press release, crews were dispatched to the house fire at 12040 Sandy Mount Road in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. A total of 10 responders from Franklin County's West End Fire & Rescue team arrived on scene to find the house with a large fire on the second floor.

As a crew of firefighters entered the house and advanced to the second floor, one of them fell through the staircase. According to the media release, the firefighter called "Mayday," but was eventually able to get pull himself out of the fallen debris with the help of other firefighters.

The crews successfully put out the house fire after the incident.

The firefighter who fell through the staircase has minor injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital. Chief James White of West End Fire & Rescue said he and his crews would "like to thank everybody for reaching out with their concerns and keeping our firefighter in their thoughts."