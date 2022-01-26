Four people displaced after house fire in York County

The Red Cross is currently assisting two adults and two children who were displaced due to an early morning house fire in Springettsbury Township.

According to officials, two adults and two children have been displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross, due to an early morning house fire.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Royal Street in Springettsbury Township around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Crews are still providing assistance at the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage at this time.