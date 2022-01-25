House deemed total loss after fire in York County

Dispatch says no injuries or deaths have been reported from the incident, but the fire caused a total loss of property.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Deer Rd. in Fawn Township around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 25. after a neighbor called about smoke coming from the house.

50 total emergency responders worked to put out the fire, and they were able to control it by 2:30 p.m.

Officials working at the scene told FOX43 no people were in the home at the time of the fire since it was under construction.

At least two residents are living in a nearby trailer due to the construction, and they will continue to live there as it was not damaged by the fire.

No other nearby structures or vegetation are reported to be at risk.