The terror is back at Field of Screams

On Sept. 8, Field of Screams opens for their biggest Halloween season yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is September too early for Halloween?

Field of Screams doesn't this think so.

The famous haunted attraction in Mountville, Lancaster County is kicking off spooky season on Friday.

Jim Schoph, co-owner of Field of Screams, said that he and his team have revamped each of their four terrifying haunted attractions.

And they're the real deal.

Schoph said his team spends all year crafting their experiences and creating heart-stopping sets to put the fear in anyone who dares to visit.

But there's more than just scares—food trucks, live entertainment and games are all packed on site for guests. And Corn Cob Acres is next door for a kid-friendly experience.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person if space is available. Schopf recommends buying tickets online to make sure you can reserve a spot.