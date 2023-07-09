Appell Center welcomes comedian Sam Morril this weekend

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield spoke to Sam Morril about his Class Act Tour, coming to the Appell Center on Sept. 16.

YORK, Pa. — Hilarious and one of stand-up comedy's rising stars, Sam Morril is coming to York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 16 for his Class Act Tour.

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield spoke to Sam in the video above about his career and his newest show.

His latest special, "Same Time Tomorrow," is currently streaming on Netflix.

Morril also co-hosts the popular podcast "We Might Be Drunk" with fellow comedian Mark Normand. The duo also released their own brand of whiskey called Bodega Cat Whiskey, which is currently available at liquor stores in select states and online nationwide.

The comedian recently released the limited series sports podcast "Games with Names," which he co-hosted with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman. The pair relived classic games with some of sports' biggest players, including Eli Manning, Tedy Bruschi, Ricky Williams, Peyton Manning, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Irvin.

Showtime at the Appell Center for Class Act is at 7 p.m.