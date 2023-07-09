Tarantulas, scorpions, bugs! Bug-O-Rama is back at Hershey Gardens

The special event features different bugs from around the world.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens' Bug-O-Rama is back and ready to welcome families this weekend.

The special event features different bugs from around the world. Visitors who sign up will learn about the origin and behavior of scorpions, tarantulas, millipedes and cockroaches, as well as small native and exotic reptiles.

“It’s all about bugs and the importance of them in our ecosystem,” said Jody Santos, manager of conservatory habitats. “They’re all around us, and maybe people just don’t notice them, but there’s a little fear factor involved, so Bug-O-Rama allows people to learn about them in an up close and personal way.”

Bug-O-Rama is a family-friendly event, and all ages are encouraged to participate. Activities include making a mason bee house to take home with the Butterbee Foundation and special guests like Ryan “The Bug Man,” PA Bat Rescue, Saybees Apiary and more.