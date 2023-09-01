What to know ahead of your trip to Pittsburgh for a Steelers game in the 2023 season | Travel Smart

With the Steelers home opener taking place this Sunday, Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, there's a lot of excitement in the Steel City.

PITTSBURGH — The 2023 NFL season is officially underway, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49er's this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX43 and FOX Sports.

And while the black and gold prepare for their first official game of the season, you may be preparing for your own trip to Pittsburgh to watch the team in action at Acrisure Stadium.

There's plenty to see and do in Pennsylvania's second-largest city if you're looking to fill a few days ahead of a game.

"A gameday experience at Acrisure Stadium is pure passion and love for the game of football," said Emily Hatfield, director of communications and public affairs for VisitPITTSBURGH. "Pittsburgh has been known for decades as the city of champions, thanks to our legendary sports teams. So, when you're in the stadium you certainly feel the rich history of sports."

From nearby popular restaurants, attractions and annual festivals, there's plenty of options to fill a trip to Pittsburgh outside of sports.

Some of the most popular attractions include taking a ride on the historic Duquesne Incline for a panoramic view of the city's skyline or visit The Andy Warhol Museum, home to the largest collection of Warhol art and archives in the world.

The biggest fall festivals that take place yearly in the Steel City include the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, which will be wrapping up its final day as the Steelers take the field for their home opener.

"Pittsburgh is one of the most walkable cities in our country," Hatfield said. "So, we always encourage folks who are coming in for a game to explore all there is to offer on Pittsburgh's North Shore."

For those who are interested in taking advantage of every sports opportunity the city has to offer, there are several weekends where hockey or basketball games line up with Steelers games.

The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Yankees during a three-day homestand from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17. Then, the Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns Monday night on Sept. 18.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 football season, several Steelers home games overlap with hockey games at PPG Paints arena for the Penguins as well. That includes games when the Steelers play on Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, and Dec. 23.

For a full 2023-2024 schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers click here.