Crash in Lancaster County leaves one dead, injures another

A car was traveling north on Black Horse Road in Paradise Township, just south of Farmview Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The car then continued down an embankment into a field, rolling over several times. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle and were found in the field near the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lancaster County General Hospital.