First responders were dispatched to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash late Friday night in West Donegal Township, according to county dispatch.

First responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Amosite Road, around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, after a vehicle struck a tree.

The coroner was called to the scene but it is unknown how many fatalities there were or how many were injured.