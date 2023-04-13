Officials: Man rescued, another missing after fall into Susquehanna River

A City of Harrisburg spokesperson said two men had gone into the water near the Dock Street Dam. One was located; the search continues for the other.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Emergency personnel are still searching for one person after he and a companion were involved in a boating incident in the Susquehanna River this morning.

Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg, said two men fell into the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam around 7:30 a.m. on April 13.

One of the men was rescued alive; his condition is currently unknown. Maisel said crews are still searching for the second man.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say the buoys that are usually placed around the dam had not been installed yet due to water conditions in the river, but there are signs posted to warn boaters about the dam.

The Commission advises boaters to always wear a life jacket and be aware of your surroundings while on the water. The dam in particular can create dangerous boils and hydraulics.

PFBC authorities believe the men were fishing on the river, and at least one was wearing a life vest.