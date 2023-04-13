Man serving life sentence for Franklin County murder dies in prison

Ryan Lynn Horton, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 11. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of a man in Franklin County.

A man who was serving a life sentence for murder died in prison yesterday, state authorities announced.

Ryan Lynn Horton, 34, was imprisoned at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset for the murder of a Maryland man in Mercersburg, Franklin County, in June 2016.

Somerset prison superintendent Eric Tice says Horton was found unresponsive in his cell on April 11. Despite prison staff and medical personnel providing life-saving measures, the inmate was declared deceased at 6:16 p.m.

Horton had been at SCI Somerset since Feb. 19, 2021, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation in accordance with state policy. Horton's next-of-kin have also been notified.