Beyond The Battle Museum offers immersive experience into Civil War life

The Beyond The Battle Museum dives deeper into the civilian lives in Gettysburg before, during and after the Civil War.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — When most people travel to Gettysburg, they learn of the soldiers and battle that took place during the Civil War.

But a new museum is looking to dive deeper into stories of civilians before, during and after the war’s deadliest battle.

“Beyond the Battle” is a brand new museum developed by the Adams County Historical Society, opening Saturday, April 15. This 25,000 square-foot facility sits on the edges of the Gettysburg battlefields and holds interactive history programing for history lovers of all ages.

One highlight includes the “Caught In The Crossfire” exhibit, which takes visitors inside a model farmhouse in the middle of the fighting between Union and Confederate soldiers.

The exhibit is equipped with cutting-edge technology that allows guests to hear, see and feel the battle taking place right outside their doors.