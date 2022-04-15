Dutch Wonderland to open tomorrow

Park officials say this season will be similar to how the park was pre-pandemic.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland will be opening its doors on April 16 at 10 a.m.

Jeff Eisenberg, the director of marketing at Dutch Wonderland, says the park has been finishing its preparations ahead of the opening, and park officials say this season will be similar to how it was pre-pandemic.

An all-new dive show, "The Fantastical Flute," begins on April 30 in the Aqua Stadium, and guests can also try out an all-new food stand, Merlin’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet, an all-you-can-eat restaurant located next to the main gate, according to previous FOX43 reporting.

For the first time ever, guests will also be able to bring their canine family members to the park on May 15 for Duke’s Doggy Day, and Carnival Days take over on May 21 and 22, and will feature the likes of stilt walkers, balloon twisters, jugglers, and more.

On May 28, Duke’s Lagoon is set to open for the season, and in June, adults are invited for a special after hours event for the first time ever.

Nostalgia Night will take place on June 18, and guests 21+ are invited back to the park to "play like a kid again," also according to the press release.

The park also recently announced that it is going cashless. Officials say this will make the process of paying a lot easier and will cut wait times in lines for rides.