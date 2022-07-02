Dutch Wonderland will go cashless for 2022 season, park officials say

When the Lancaster County amusement park opens Saturday, it will only accept credit, debit, and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 7.

Another Central Pennsylvania amusement park has released plans to go cashless for the 2022 season.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County announced its cashless plan on Monday, saying the move will provide its guests with "a more efficient, convenient, and visitor-friendly process to pay for park tickets and treats."

Earlier this spring, Hersheypark announced similar plans. Both parks are owned by Hershey Entertainment.

When Dutch Wonderland opens on Saturday, the park will only accept credit, debit, and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments throughout the property.

The switch allows for a smoother and safer experience for guests, who can make payments with cards in addition to using secure mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, the park said.

Dutch Wonderland accepts all major credit and prepaid debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express, and Discover.

Guests who prefer cash can use new, free "Cash-to-Card" kiosks to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card, which can be used to buy tickets, merchandise, and food and drinks throughout the park. The cards can also be used free of fees outside the park anywhere cards are accepted, Dutch Wonderland said.

“Becoming a cashless park will provide guests with a better and safer experience throughout their entire day here at the Kingdom for Kids,” General Manager James Paulding said in a press release announcing the move. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash-to-Card kiosks throughout the park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card."