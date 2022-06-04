Dutch Wonderland sets earliest opening day ever, April 16

At 10 a.m. on this day, guests will find a year full of new events, new shows, and the return of several beloved characters.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 7.

Dutch Wonderland is opening the earliest it ever has this year: on April 16, according to a press release.

Then, on May 28, guests can once again meet and interact with Duke, Sir Brandon, Princess Brooke, and Merlin the Magician.

An all-new dive show, "The Fantastical Flute," begins on April 30 in the Aqua Stadium, and guests can also try out an all-new food stand, Merlin’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet, an all-you-can-eat restaurant located next to the main gate, also according to a press release.

“[This year] is going to be one of the most exciting seasons ever at Dutch Wonderland,” General Manager James Paulding said in a statement. “With an all-new, spectacular show, the return of our beloved characters, and enhancements to our food and special events offerings, guests will find something new every time they visit Dutch Wonderland this season.”

For the first time ever, guests will also be able to bring their canine family members to the park on May 15 for Duke’s Doggy Day, and Carnival Days take over on May 21 and 22, and will feature the likes of stilt walkers, balloon twisters, jugglers, and more.

On May 28, Duke’s Lagoon is set to open for the season, and in June, adults are invited for a special after hours event for the first time ever.

Nostalgia Night will take place on June 18, and guests 21+ are invited back to the park to "play like a kid again," also according to the press release.