Dutch Wonderland, Cartoon Network Hotel to host dual job fair Tuesday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, as both properties look to fill 500 positions in time for the Lancaster County amusement park's Opening Day on April 30.

The job fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the hotel's Bearista Cafe, officials said.

Those that attend the job fair will be eligible to win two Sliver Season Passes to Dutch Wonderland and a two-night stay at the Cartoon Network Hotel.

Light food and beverages will also be available.

The park is looking to fill seasonal food, ride, and security positions, along with other potential openings. The hotel is looking for full-time positions in the Cartoon Kitchen, housekeeping, and front-desk staff.

Pay rates at the hotel are up to $16 per hour.

To apply online and for more information, go here.

Those with additional questions are encouraged to contact Dutch Wonderland's Human Resources Office at (717) 606-5321 or by email at jobs@dutchwonderland.com.