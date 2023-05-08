Duck Donuts is offering a 10 percent discount on Breakfast Boxes this weekend, so you can treat mom for Mother's Day

The offer is good from May 11-14 and applies to online orders and Duck Donuts Rewards members, the Mechanicsburg-based franchise said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg-based Duck Donuts is making it easy to give Mom the gift of donuts for Mother's Day.

The central Pennsylvania donut franchise announced it is taking 10 percent off the price of a Breakfast Box for Mother's Day weekend. Breakfast Boxes contain breakfast donut favorites like French Toast, Cinnamon BUn, Coffee Cake and Blueberry Pancake.

The offer is good from May 11-14 and applies to online orders and Duck Donuts Rewards members, the franchise said. Delivery fees are excluded.

A reward for 10% off a Breakfast Box will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on May 11. Those ordering online can use code MOM10 at checkout to receive the offer, the company said.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, the company began franchising in 2013 and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations.