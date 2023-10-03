x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Duck Donuts introduces new 'Barista Box,' Sean and Jackie make their own donuts

Duck Donuts stopped by the FOX43 studio to discuss their new Barista Box, an assortment of donuts with coffee-flavored toppings. The item is available until May 28

More Videos

YORK, Pa. — Duck Donuts introduced a new item they say customers have requested over and over again—the Barista Box.

The assortment features 12 donuts with coffee- and breakfast-themed flavors, such as coffee icing, maple syrup and bacon.

Morgan from Duck Donuts stopped by the FOX43 studio to discuss the box with morning anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher—and help them make their own creations.

More Videos

The box is available for order in stores and online through May 28.

In central Pennsylvania, the donut shop has locations in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster and Hershey.

To see the rest of their seasonal offerings, click here.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out