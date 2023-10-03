Duck Donuts introduces new 'Barista Box,' Sean and Jackie make their own donuts

Duck Donuts stopped by the FOX43 studio to discuss their new Barista Box, an assortment of donuts with coffee-flavored toppings. The item is available until May 28

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Duck Donuts introduced a new item they say customers have requested over and over again—the Barista Box.

The assortment features 12 donuts with coffee- and breakfast-themed flavors, such as coffee icing, maple syrup and bacon.

Morgan from Duck Donuts stopped by the FOX43 studio to discuss the box with morning anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher—and help them make their own creations.

The box is available for order in stores and online through May 28.

In central Pennsylvania, the donut shop has locations in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster and Hershey.