Dough-not worry, we have you covered for National Doughnut Day

June 3 is National Doughnut Day, and these shops across Pennsylvania are offering deals to celebrate.

Whether you consider doughnuts a breakfast or dessert food, there never is a bad time for this tasty treat.

These often glazed pastries are so loved that there is a nationwide day in their honor.

This year, National Doughnut Day is observed on June 3, and we have compiled a list of the shops offering delicious deals on this special occasion.

You can check out our full list below:

7-Eleven: On this National Doughnut Day, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can head to their local 7-Eleven or Speedway for a buy one, get one free deal from June 3 through June 5.

Duck Donuts: Duck Donuts is celebrating in plenty of ways to commemorate this day. You can stop by any location to get a free cinnamon-sugar doughnut in-store only, no purchase necessary.

Also, while supplies last, shelves will be stocked with the brand's mascot, Ollie.

If that was not enough excitement already, Duck Donuts is also inviting guests to participate in its photo sweepstakes. Five participants will be selected to win a free dozen donuts. You can find out all of the details for this contest here.

Dunkin': This popular chain is offering a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 3, while supplies last.

Maple Donuts: Every customer who visits on June 3 will receive a free glazed donut.