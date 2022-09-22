Duck Donuts to offer free coffee on Sept. 29

In celebration of National Coffee Day, visiting guests at Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts is offering a free way to kick-start your morning on Thursday, Sept. 29.

In celebration of National Coffee Day, visiting guests at Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.

As an extra thank you, in-shop guests will also receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit, which expires Oct. 31.

Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY at checkout to receive the offer.

The donut shop also has fall-themed donuts to pair with the free coffee, including flavors such as apple pie, pumpkin roll or coffee cake.