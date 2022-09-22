x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Duck Donuts to offer free coffee on Sept. 29

In celebration of National Coffee Day, visiting guests at Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.
Credit: Duck Donuts

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Duck Donuts is offering a free way to kick-start your morning on Thursday, Sept. 29. 

In celebration of National Coffee Day, visiting guests at Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut. 

As an extra thank you, in-shop guests will also receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit, which expires Oct. 31. 

Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY at checkout to receive the offer. 

The donut shop also has fall-themed donuts to pair with the free coffee, including flavors such as apple pie, pumpkin roll or coffee cake. 

To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/. Fans are also encouraged to share their National Coffee Day celebration by tagging @duckdonuts on social media.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away

Before You Leave, Check This Out