Looking for more fall beer? Visit Hershey & Harrisburg announces 'Harvest and Hops'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Visit Hershey and Harrisburg (VHH) announced on Thursday the launch of "Harvest & Hops," a seasonal mobile app promotion.

The promotion is run by Brew Barons Beer Trail, a year-round interactive mobile experience designed to draw visitors to the more than 30 participating craft breweries and tasting locations in the Hershey-Harrisburg Region.

The promotion announced today is an add-on, and offers extended opportunities to engage with the breweries and limited-edition prizes, according to a release.

“Seasonal trail promotions allow us to re-engage craft beer enthusiasts who are already using the Brew Barons app and also offer an opportunity for us to reach new consumers in our efforts to support the local craft breweries through tourism,” VHH President & CEO Mary Smith said in a statement. “Beer tourism is a strong economic driver, and the variety of breweries within a short distance of the Capital City and Hershey, Pa. make our region attractive for craft beer enthusiasts looking for their next tour experience."

The wide-range of breweries on the trail has something for everyone. From Appalachian Brewing Company, with the largest brewing space in Harrisburg, to just down the street, The Vegetable Hunter, housed on the second floor of a quaint vegan restaurant.

If you would like to participate in "Harvest & Hops," all you have to do is download the Brew Barons Beer Trail mobile app and sign in as a new user. The "Harvest & Hops" icon will appear on the home screen.

"Harvest & Hops" runs until Nov. 30, and guests who use the mobile app to check-in at at least 10 of the breweries will win a waffle knit beanie with a leather logo patch.

Year-round, if guests check in at seven of the participating Brew Barons breweries, they'll win a set of Brew Barons playing cards. With 15, they'll win an ale-can glass, and with 21, they'll earn a stainless-steel growler, according to the release.

Users can browse participating breweries, mark their favorites, and search for upcoming events on the mobile app.

Brewery guests can check in on both trails during a brewery visit if it is their first visit or check in on the "Harvest & Hops" section of the app if they’ve already checked into the Brew Barons tour during a previous visit, the release states.

