'Yorktoberfest' kicks off this Saturday, featuring beers, wines, and more

YORK, Pa. — "Yorktoberfest" is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the York Memorial Park Complex.
Matthew Davis, of CrocodileDog Marketing, joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss the event.
From 12 to 5 p.m., guests can shop, drink, and be merry all while celebrating the season.
The event, which is sponsored by Ruin's Hall and the York County Ale Trail, among others, will have something for even the pickiest of drinkers.
For a full list of wines and spirits for the event, click here. For brews, click here.
A full list of shopping and food vendors can be viewed below:
Food and Snacks:
- Braised and Confused
- Mad Dash
- Dimms Original Spice Co.
- Gnaw Jaw
- Bricker's
- The Sweet Spot
- Buttercream Dream Bakery
- Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle
- Scoops
- The Popcorn Loft
- Marshmallowmba
Stuff:
- Kara's K9 Waffle Treats
- Farmhouse Primitives and Gifts
- Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce
- Scentsy (Berry)
- Pure Romance by Shelley Martin
- Renewal by Andersen
- Tastefully Simple (Foust)
- Hot Heads Official Hot Sauce
- Vellichor and More
- Foltz
- Five Star Home Foods, Inc.
- The Rustic Spirit
- Whole Lotta Knotta
- Poured in Pa.
- Barnyard Boards
- Old Grumpy Mark's
- Old West Smoke, LLC.
- Locally Seasoned
- Regal Dance Clubs
- Bubba's Crystal Creations
- 58 Foundations
- Passanante's Home Food Service
- Hiatus Lux Mini Spa
- Public Porch Disco
- 4 Paws 4 a Cause
For tickets, click here.