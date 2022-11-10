'Yorktoberfest' kicks off this Saturday, featuring beers, wines, and more

Matthew Davis, of CrocodileDog Marketing, joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss the event.

YORK, Pa. — "Yorktoberfest" is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the York Memorial Park Complex.

From 12 to 5 p.m., guests can shop, drink, and be merry all while celebrating the season.

The event, which is sponsored by Ruin's Hall and the York County Ale Trail, among others, will have something for even the pickiest of drinkers.

For a full list of wines and spirits for the event, click here. For brews, click here.

A full list of shopping and food vendors can be viewed below:

Food and Snacks:

Braised and Confused

Mad Dash

Dimms Original Spice Co.

Gnaw Jaw

Bricker's

The Sweet Spot

Buttercream Dream Bakery

Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle

Scoops

The Popcorn Loft

Marshmallowmba

Stuff:

Kara's K9 Waffle Treats

Farmhouse Primitives and Gifts

Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce

Scentsy (Berry)

Pure Romance by Shelley Martin

Renewal by Andersen

Tastefully Simple (Foust)

Hot Heads Official Hot Sauce

Vellichor and More

Foltz

Five Star Home Foods, Inc.

The Rustic Spirit

Whole Lotta Knotta

Poured in Pa.

Barnyard Boards

Old Grumpy Mark's

Old West Smoke, LLC.

Locally Seasoned

Regal Dance Clubs

Bubba's Crystal Creations

58 Foundations

Passanante's Home Food Service

Hiatus Lux Mini Spa

Public Porch Disco

4 Paws 4 a Cause

For tickets, click here.