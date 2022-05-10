Classic and unique cars roll into Hershey for the annual AACA National Fall Meet

The world-famous car show and flea market runs through Oct. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Drivers didn't mind a little rain on the hood of their classic and unique cars at the annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) National Fall Meet in Hershey on Wednesday.

For the first week of every October, car enthusiasts from all over the world are welcomed to the Giant Center in Hershey for what is considered to be one of the largest antique car shows and flea markets in the world.

AACA of Hershey President Ken Gamble said he hasn't missed it since the first one debuted in 1955.

"This is what we live for and this is what we do," Gamble said. "We enjoy the people and get to make long-lasting friends and that’s what it’s about: friendship."

The car show is filled with events all week. The Car Corral features unique vehicles available for purchase and the Automobile Flea Market is open every day in the parking lots adjacent to Hersheypark. On Friday, judging begins for the annual car show at the Giant Center.

The show runs through Oct. 7.

For more information about the AACA National Fall Meet, click here.