William Penn Task Force created to help decide future of abandoned school

The William Penn Task Force was created to help decide the future of the building after there was community pushback against demolishing it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 12.

After community backlash against plans to demolish the abandoned William Penn High School and a "last-chance" meeting for the public to voice their opinions, the Harrisburg School District has appointed a task force to help decide the building's fate.

The William Penn Task Force will have five meetings from October to December that are open to the public. They will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Administration Building Board Room on the following dates:

Oct. 19

Nov. 2

Nov. 16

Dec. 7

Dec. 21

Members of the task force include Jody Barksdale, Danielle Bowers, Susan Brown-Wilson, Linda Cammack, Audry Carter, Melanie Cook, Trina Gibble, Corky Goldstein, Kia Hansard, Laura Harding, Joel Hervitz, Renardo Hicks, Yvonne Hollins, Brian Hudson, Gloria Martin-Roberts, Vern McKissick, Gloria Merrick, David Morrison, Rafiyqa Muhammad, Charla Plaines, Mike Pries, Karl Singleton, James Thompson, Doug Thompson Leader and Ryan Unger.

Two students, one each from the John Harris Camous and SciTech Campus, will also join the committee. The students have not yet been chosen.

Sheila Dow Ford and Elan Drennon will co-facilitate and John Reedy, Marcia Stokes, Lori Suski, Eric Turman and Travis Waters will serve as ex officio members.