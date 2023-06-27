Former William Penn High School in Harrisburg approved for $6.8 million demolition

District officials say tonight's vote is just on the cost and that they will explore ways to preserve the building in the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from June 14.

Harrisburg School District officials approved the new cost of the demolition of the old William Penn High School. This comes as community members voiced their concern about district officials destroying the old building.

The school board approved over $6.8 million for the demolition of the building.

Several people showed up to express what the old William Penn High School means to the community.

District officials say tonight's vote is just on the cost and that they will explore ways to preserve the building in the future. One point of discussion was the front main arch, which board members are eyeing as a piece to preserve.

The building currently has no electricity or HVAC system. The roof is also leaking in several spots, leading to mold. Over the years, it has also become a target for crime—everything from break-ins and vandalism to arson.

"Any time we have an abandoned building and people know it’s abandoned, it becomes a concern because it’s subject for kids and people looking for copper, wire, other materials," said Lt. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Lt. Gautsch says the building has become a public safety concern for the city.

“There is a concern for people going in there that they could get hurt or seriously injured trying to make their way through the property," he added.