Fate of abandoned William Penn High School hangs in the balance at board meeting tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District will hold a “last chance” meeting tonight to determine the fate of the old William Penn High School.

The court-appointed receiver, Lori Suski, charged the superintendent and his team with putting together a presentation ahead of the meeting that can be demonstrated to the public.

At tonight’s meeting, the presentation will be unveiled and there will be time for open comments, questions, and concerns.

“I think the biggest piece that must be a part of that presentation is what the vision of this administration for that property,” said Suski.

Suski said she would like superintendent Eric Turman and his team to compile of list of financials, documentation of insurance, and a panel of experts to answer questions on the demolition of the property and future plans. Doing so would provide transparency and help the public understand the decisions to come after the meeting.

“To provide to the public what has not been provided previously, which is a full accountant of what has led to the decision and I’m talking everything, historically, go back 10 years ago and look at all the things that happened or didn't happen,” said Suski.

The meeting will also be used to debunk any rumors or factual inaccuracies that Suski says have been making rounds in the community. One rumor is that the materials of the demolition like asbestos are buried in the ground.

“If people are really concerned about a building for the last decade no one really cared about then come to the meeting on September 12th, listen to the presentation, listen to the vision that the superintendent and his team have that will benefit the children of the community of Harrisburg,” said Suski.

The meeting takes place at 6:00 p.m. tonight in the Lincoln Administration Building. There will be a Zoom and YouTube link provided for those who would like to join remotely.