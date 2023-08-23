Harrisburg community encouraged to attend 'last chance' meeting to discuss fate of abandoned William Penn High School

The meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., court appointed receiver Dr. Lori Suski announced.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 14.

A "last chance" meeting to discuss the fate of Harrisburg's crumbling William Penn High School will be held on Sept. 12, the Harrisburg School District's court appointed receiver announced yesterday.

Dr. Lori Suski, appointed as a neutral third party liaison between the school district and the courts, implored the Harrisburg community to attend the gathering to discuss their ideas, concerns and questions.

"This is going to be the last chance discussion about what happens," Suski said. "So if people are really concerned about a building that for the last decade no one really cared about, then come to the meeting on September 12th, listen to the presentation, listen to the vision that the superintendent and his team have that will benefit the children of the community of Harrisburg."

The announcement was made in a YouTube video posted to the district's official YouTube channel. In the video, Suski charges superintendent Eric Turman with creating an in-depth presentation for the event that details a "full accounting" of the financial aspect of destroying the building, the structural integrity of the building and how the district came to the decision to demolish the former high school.

Suski says this meeting will also serve to dispel any rumors circulating about plans for the building and provide the public with full transparency of the district's plans.

The meeting will also address public outcry against demolishing the iconic building, Suski said.