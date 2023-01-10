x
Mechanicsburg man arrested following police investigation into fatal overdose

Christopher Hoover, 41, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with drug delivery resulting in death following the overdose death on Aug. 18, 2022.
Credit: Upper Allen Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Police Department today announced the arrest of a man accused of supplying drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Christopher Hoover, 41, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture.

According to police, they began their investigation on Aug. 18, 2022, when a man died of a drug overdose. The resulting information pointed to Hoover as the alleged dealer.

After he was arrested, Hoover was committed to the Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail, which he was unable to post.

Hoover's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

