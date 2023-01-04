Lancaster County man sentenced up to 20 years for drug delivery resulting in death

Jeremy J. Morant, 31, was found guilty in October for selling fentanyl that killed Brittany Zimmerman on Feb. 20, 2021.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Petersburg man previously convicted of drug delivery resulting in death was sentenced up to 20 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy J. Morant, 31, from the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty after a three-day trial in October for selling fentanyl that killed Brittany Zimmerman on Feb. 20, 2021.

Zimmerman, from Manheim, was found in a room at the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East. She was 26 years old.

Morant was sentenced to 7-20 years in prison.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright mentioned Morant's nine previous drug convictions as motivation to start his sentence at 8.5 years, but lowered it to seven years, noting Morant showed up in a timely fashion for his sentencing and showed remorse.

Morant apologized to the victim's family and his own family, stating he dealt with addiction issues himself.