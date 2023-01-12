Mechanicsburg man sentenced up to 19 years for heroin and fentanyl deliveries

The investigation into McFadden began in February 2021, when the Cumberland County Drug Task Force responded to an overdose death in Enola.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was sentenced up to 19 years in jail for multiple drug-related charges.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, on Jan. 10, Devontay McFadden entered a guilty plea to one count of delivery of controlled substances- fentanyl and one could of delivery of controlled substances- heroin.

The investigation into McFadden began in February 2021, when the Cumberland County Drug Task Force responded to an overdose death in Enola.

Detectives learned as part of the investigation that McFadden had sold drugs to an acquaintance of the overdose victim on Feb. 27, 2021, one day before the victim was found.

The task force then conducted two controlled purchases of drugs from McFadden in March and April 2021. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at McFadden's home on April 9, 2021, which recovered a large amount of fentanyl in McFadden's coat pocket.

The Commonwealth filed charges against McFadden that resulted in four separate cases, covering the three drug sales and charges stemming from the April 2021 search warrant.

In August 2022, a trial was held for the February 2021 drug sale. McFadden was convicted of two counts of delivery of controlled substances (heroin and fentanyl) and was sentenced to 2.5 to 7 years in prison.

In December 2022, a trial was held for the April 2021 search warrant, where McFadden was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance- fentanyl, He received a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.