Police search for missing Highspire man Shaquan Dunston

Shaquan Dunston, 26, was last seen on May 1. A day later, his family began receiving texts from his phone number demanding $10,000 to see him again, police say.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County man.

Shaquan Dunston, 26, of Highspire, has not been seen since 3 p.m. on May 1, according to Highspire Police.

On May 2, police say, his family began receiving text messages from Dunston's phone number demanding $10,000 if they wanted to see him again.

Dunston is know to have violent tendencies, according to police. He was last seen wearing a blue tie-dyed shirt and was operating a black 2015 Ford Fusion with PA registration LSB8355.

Police say Dunston is a black male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or to submit a tip online.