State Police searching for missing 'endangered person'

Officials say 76-year-old Robert Hersey Sr. may be confused or otherwise at some sort of special risk of harm.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing "endangered person" last seen in Hopewell Township, York County.

Officials say Robert Hersey Sr. may be confused or otherwise at some sort of special risk of harm or injury.

The 76-year-old white man is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray, plaid flannel, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball hat. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police say Hersey is driving a dark green 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck with a Pennsylvania license plate of YAG-6505.

Hersey was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on March 23 near Barrens Road North in Hopewell Township.

Anyone who sees Hersey or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP York Station at (717) 428-1011.