Jinelys Melendez, 17, of York, has been missing since last Thursday; Police are searching for her

Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, has not been seen since leaving home on Thursday, April 28, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for York teen who has been missing since Thursday.

Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen walking down the street from her Third Street home at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

Police believe Melendez left to be with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera, 18, who lives in Indianapolis. No description of Rivera's vehicle was provided, police say.

Melendez is a 17-year-old Hispanic girl with long, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin. She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 124 pounds, and wears glasses, according to police.

She also wears a silver necklace with the word "Clohe," and has her right nostril pierced with a diamond stud.

Melendez has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person, police say.