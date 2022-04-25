Crews searching Codorus Creek in York

Crews were first dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, and returned to the area Monday morning. No other details were immediately available.

YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a reported possible drowning at Codorus Creek in the city of York.

The incident is at a portion of the creek located at the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street in the city, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

Crews were first dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, but the search was suspended due to darkness.

Emergency responders returned to the creek Monday morning to continue the search effort.

Boats and search crews were seen in the water near the area at about 10 a.m. Emergency personnel are also using drone cameras and divers to assist in the search effort, according to York Deputy Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr.

Sleeger said several people witnessed a person lost in the water Sunday night, when emergency crews were first called to the scene.

The search was unsuccessful, and crews reconvened this morning to continue looking, according to Sleeger.

The portion of the creek where crews are searching is about eight feet deep at the center, Sleeger said. Water conditions are murky, with several rocks and other debris present.

Sleeger said the crews are focused on recovery of the victim.