Harrisburg School District's Court Appointed Reporter announces finalist for superintendent position

Reading High School principal Eric Turman is expected to be recommended by Court Appointed Reporter Dr. Janet Samuels next month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Court Appointed Receiver for the Harrisburg School District, Dr. Janet Samuels, announced Monday that Reading High School principal Eric Turman is a finalist to take over as superintendent at Harrisburg.

Turman has served as principal at Reading since 2011, where "he has led dramatic academic improvements and received numerous accolades for the positive change in culture he has brought to the school," Samuels said in a press release.

Turman was selected finalist after a national search that included both regional candidates and those from other parts of the country, Samuels said.

The District’s search process, supported by the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, included focus groups and surveys that helped to build a candidate profile, according to Samuels. Turman participated in a series of interviews with Harrisburg School District administrators and the president and vice president of the Harrisburg School Board.

The Harrisburg interview team will complete a virtual site visit to Reading High School on Tuesday, to have a chance to speak with their faculty, staff, and students, Samuels said.

Turman will participate in a virtual site visit in Harrisburg on Thursday, where various stakeholder groups will have an opportunity to meet with him.

If those site visits go well, Samuels said, she will likely announce the intent to appoint Turman as superintendent next month.

Samuels said Turman was described by Reading School District Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin as, “a consummate champion of children, an organizational leader and a visionary, and collaborator that all administrators aspire to become.”

Mumin "enthusiastically recommended (Turman) as a candidate for superintendent," Samuels said.

Turman is a recipient of the Maxwell Transformational Leadership Award and has been credited with transforming not only Reading High School but also the surrounding community through critical business and community partnerships, Samuels said.

"In a school district where more than 90% of students are identified as living in poverty, Turman expanded programming to address homelessness, food insecurity, financial literacy, workforce development, and college readiness," Samuels said. "He is also credited with helping Reading High School to steadily increase its graduation rates (from 53% in 2011 to as high as 72% in 2019), to decrease student dropout and suspension rates, and increase its school performance profile data."

For example, Samuels said, from 2011 to 2014, Keystone Literature scores jumped from 30% to 64% while Keystone Math scores moved from 23% to 55%.)

Today, 75 - 80% of Reading High School students enroll in college, the military, or the workforce upon graduation, Samuels said.

“Above all, I believe the interview team was impressed with Mr. Turman’s commitment to children and success and positive track record in helping to bring academic achievement to a school system that faced many challenges,” said Samuels. “He is clearly passionate, has tremendous connection with his students, and focuses on cultivating relationships. His selection as the finalist was unanimous among our interview team.”

Turman has held several administrative roles, including Director of Elementary Education in the Reading School District. He is also responsible for managing the implementation of the high school’s $37 million budget, and for the professional development and support of 400 staff members. He has worked as an administrator at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, and began his career as a teacher.

“Eric Turman built confidence in the selection team with his sensitivity to the unique challenges of each student,” said Harrisburg School Board President James Thompson. “I found his up-at-4 a.m. dedication to urban education inspiring. The notable accomplishments of so many of the students at Reading High School reflects his infectious competitive spirit as a visionary leader, collaborator, convener, and coach.”